Boil water advisory lifted for Petersburg

RICHMOND, Va. -- Officials with the city of Petersburg have lifted a boil water advisory that was in effect for homes and businesses. The advisory has been in effect since July 7 when a water main breakcaused a need for repairs.

According to the city, a series of bacteriological samples were collected and sent to a state certified lab for testing. All samples collected on July 9 and 10 were absent of both total coliform and E. Coli bacteria.

If you were in the area of the boil advisory there are some steps you can take to flush the water throughout your home.



Run outside taps for approximately 10 minutes to bring fresh water from the water main to the property If you have any cartridge filtration systems treating the water coming into your home, replace the filter(s) before consuming If you have a water softener treating the water coming into the house, perform a regeneration/backwash cycle to bring fresh water from the property to the treatment system. Run all cold-water faucets in your home for one minute to bring fresh water from the property or treatment systems into the cold-water plumbing inside the house. a. Start at the faucet closest to the connection of the water line into the house and proceed to faucets on lower levels of the house and then upper levels of the house. Clean any aerators on faucets. Run the hot water in a tub for 10 minutes to replace water in the hot water heater.

Anyone that needs more information on the boil advisory or steps to take following it being lifted can contact the City of Petersburg Utilities Department at 804-733-2407.

