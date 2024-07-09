Watch Now
Petersburg cites 100-year-old pipes as cause of disruptive water main break, boil notice remains

The city of Petersburg announced Monday that a water main break has been repaired, and city water tanks should be at full capacity by Tuesday afternoon. A boil water advisory that was issued to residents is still in effect, as water testing will continue through Thursday.
Posted at 5:17 PM, Jul 09, 2024

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Crews have fixed a water main break in Petersburg, but the associated water boil notice remains in effect.

"The installation of a new water line and valves at 800 Arlington Street has been completed, replacing the broken line from Sunday, July 7. With all water tanks full, normal water pressure should be restored to residents and businesses," a Petersburg spokesperson said. "Given the age of many water pipes throughout Petersburg, many exceeding 70 or even 100 years old, the recent break is attributed to an aging infrastructure. While repairs have been completed, it's important to note that the Boil Water notice remains in effect. Water testing, which takes at least 48 hours, will be ongoing until Friday at the earliest."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

