Petersburg cites 100-year-old pipes as cause of disruptive water main break, boil notice remains

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Crews have fixed a water main break in Petersburg, but the associated water boil notice remains in effect.

"The installation of a new water line and valves at 800 Arlington Street has been completed, replacing the broken line from Sunday, July 7. With all water tanks full, normal water pressure should be restored to residents and businesses," a Petersburg spokesperson said. "Given the age of many water pipes throughout Petersburg, many exceeding 70 or even 100 years old, the recent break is attributed to an aging infrastructure. While repairs have been completed, it's important to note that the Boil Water notice remains in effect. Water testing, which takes at least 48 hours, will be ongoing until Friday at the earliest."

This is a developing story