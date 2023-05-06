Watch Now
Richmond woman's body found near Colonial Parkway entrance, sheriff says

Posted at 4:55 PM, May 06, 2023
YORKTOWN, Va. -- A Richmond woman's body was discovered near one of the entrances to the Colonial Parkway in Yorktown early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Officials with the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said a jogger called 911 after spotting the body on the side of Old Williamsburg Road between Riverwalk Townhouses and the Colonial Parkway entrance around 6:30 a.m.

When first responders arrived, the 25-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.

Sheriff Ron Montgomery said the woman's last known address was in Richmond.

"Investigators are on the way to the Richmond area right now to try to locate next of kin and positively identify this person," Montgomery said.

That portion of Old Williamsburg Road was closed during the investigation.

"At this time, we do not believe that there is an immediate threat to the community," deputies said.

Anyone with information about about the case is asked to call 911 or the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office at 757-890-3621.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

