Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Body found in field in rural Hanover County

Richmond top stories and weather September 4, 2023
Posted at 12:55 PM, Sep 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-04 12:55:19-04

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a field off of Route 360 Monday afternoon.

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the area after a report of an abandoned vehicle.

A Hanover K-9 unit responded and located the body.

Stay on WTVR.com for the latest in this breaking news story.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone