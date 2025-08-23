Bicyclists discover woman's body in High Bridge Trail State Park, troopers say

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. — Troopers are investigating after two bicyclists found a woman's body in High Bridge Trail State Park Saturday morning.

The disturbing discovery was made around 7:30 a.m. in the Prospect area of the park, according to Matthew Demlein with Virginia State Police.

State police officials have classified the case as a suspicious death investigation.

SCENE VIDEO: Bicyclists find woman's body in High Bridge Trail State Park

SCENE VIDEO: Bicyclists find woman's body in High Bridge Trail State Park

The state police's Bureau of Criminal Investigation Appomattox Field Office, with the aid of the Department of Conservation and Recreation Law Enforcement and the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating the case, Demlein said.

No additional details about the woman's identity or possible cause of death were available as of Saturday afternoon.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Virginia State Police Division 3 Dispatch at 1-800-552-0962.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.