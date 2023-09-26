Police searching for BMW driver who ran from I-64 crash in New Kent

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police are looking for a BMW driver who ran from his crashed SUV on Interstate 64 in New Kent County.

"At approximately 10:15 a.m. (Tuesday, September 26, 2023) Virginia State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a silver BMW SUV eastbound I-64 around the 220-mile marker in New Kent County for having an expired registration as well as impeding the flow of traffic on the interstate," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The vehicle took off at a high rate of speed and disregarded the troopers' activated lights and sirens and a pursuit was initiated."

The driver, who was initially headed east, turned around on the interstate and crashed the SUV on the eastbound Interstate 64/Exit 205 ramp at New Kent Highway, police said.

"The subject took off on foot," the email continued. "Virginia State Police troopers, canine and aviation along with New Kent Sheriff's Office and Henrico Police Department are actively searching for a thin Black male who may be shirtless and not wearing shoes."

Anyone with information was asked to call 804-609-5656 or #77 from a cellphone.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.