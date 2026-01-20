Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms, and Spin Doctors are coming to town this summer

Brendan Hill, from left, Ben Wilson, Tad Kinchla, Chan Kinchla and John Popper from Blues Traveler arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
GLEN ALLEN, Va. — It's going to sound a lot like the 1990s this summer in Innsbrook.

Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms, and Spin Doctors announced an August 27 stop at After Hours at Innsbrook Pavilion in Glen Allen as part of their Summer 2026 concert tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., presale starts Wednesday.

Blues Traveler's hits "Hook" and "Run-Around," Gin Blossoms' "Hey Jealousy" and "Found Out About You," and Spin Doctors' "Two Princes" and "Little Miss Can't Be Wrong" were all in heavy rotation on both MTV and radio in the 1990s.

