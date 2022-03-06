Virginia auto dealer sentenced for taking drug-tainted cash

ROANOKE, Va. — Officials say the owner of a Virginia auto dealership has been placed on home detention for taking $30,000 in drug-tainted cash for a car.

The Roanoke Times reports Abdul Ahad Nahibkhil accepted the money from Internal Revenue Service agents who led him to believe it was drug proceeds in connection with an undercover investigation of Blue Ridge Auto Sales.

U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski said during a sentencing hearing on Friday that the law Nahibkhil broke aims to prevent drug dealers from hiding their money.

Last year, Nahibkhil pleaded guilty to failing to report a 2018 transaction to the IRS after being told that two payments of $15,000 each came from drug trafficking.