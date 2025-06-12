Blue crabs scatter across Virginia interstate after van crashes on I-64

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A section of Interstate 64 West, near Route 249 (mile marker 206), was temporarily shut down after a van carrying blue crabs crashed, releasing the crustaceans onto the roadway.

While emergency crews worked to clear the scene of both the vehicle wreckage and the escaped crabs early Thursday morning, they asked drivers to avoid the area during cleanup.

The highway has since reopened.

Police have not released information yet about any injuries or what caused the crash.

