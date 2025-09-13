Parade celebrates Blandford, historic Petersburg neighborhood: 'This is history'

Watch the full report from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Myles Black in the video player above.

PETERSBURG, Va. — A historic neighborhood in Petersburg held its annual parade on Saturday morning to commemorate the area's rich history.

Michaele McKeever-Davis said the Blandford Reunion Parade began in the late 80s and is held yearly on the second Saturday in September.

"We start off on Thursday with a gospel fest. Friday is the meet and greet," McKeever-Davis explained. "Today is the big day."

The reunion, which takes place at the school yard of the Blandford Academy, is important for families because it brings a lot of people home each year, according to McKeever-Davis.

"People come from all over the nation to come home to Blandford," one woman attending the celebration said. "This is history."

McKeever-Davis, who was "born and raised" on nearby Crater Road, said the reunion "means everything" to the tight-knit community.

"We're one of the many communities located here in Petersburg. You have the Heights, you have 5th Ward, but there's no place like Blandford," McKeever-Davis said. "Just feel the vibe for yourself. There's nothing in Webster's Dictionary that could describe what Blandford does."

A slogan for the neighborhood reads, "From the Railroad, to the Crater, to the Toll Road Home, God Bless our Neighborhood Wherever We Roam."



