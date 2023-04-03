RPS: 'Insufficient' evidence that preschool student was assaulted at school, principal violated Title IX

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Public Schools determined there is "insufficient evidence" to conclude that a five-year-old student was assaulted while at a Richmond preschool.

RPS conducted an internal review of a parent's allegations that her daughter was assaulted in her private area by another student.

The mother said it happened inside a bathroom at Blackwell Preschool in January. She went to the school board on two separate occasions to publicly demand answers, claiming the school wasn't taking her concerns seriously.

In an email CBS 6 obtained, RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras told the school board there was insufficient evidence to conclude the alleged assault happened on school property.

The investigation also found that the principal at the time, Dr. Elaine Probst, violated Title IX policy. When CBS 6 how she violated policy, RPS said they won't comment on personnel matters.

Probst has since stepped down as principal.

