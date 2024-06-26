How you can continue Juneteenth celebrations in Virginia this weekend

BLACKSTONE, Va.-- Juneteenth celebrations are still happening across Central Virginia.

You can celebrate freedom at the 4th annual Town of Blackstone Juneteenth Festival on Saturday, June 29th.

The event on Main Street runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will feature live music, kids activities, food and craft vendors and more.

Last year, the festival brought in more than 4,000. That's more than the town's population.

Chastiddy Bryant with the Town of Blackstone says the event leading up to Independence Day is part of an educational tradition they're hoping to continue for years to come.

"On the educational aspect, we know it just recently became a national holiday, but everyone has to start somewhere," said Bryant. "Even with the Fourth of July, the independence of America, it started somewhere. Not to take away from Fourth of July, but to add to it and let the whole world know that everybody is free now."

Bryant adds that big events like the Juneteenth Festival also show the world that small towns like Blackstone are growing.

