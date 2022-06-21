Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Blackstone hosting second annual Juneteenth celebration

IMG_7286.JPG
Provided to WTVR
Town of Blackstone Juneteenth Celebration 2021
IMG_7286.JPG
Posted at 11:00 AM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-21 11:00:39-04

BLACKSTONE, Va. — The small town of Blackstone will hold its second annual Juneteenth celebration this weekend.

The multi-day event kicks off Friday evening, but the big events will be held on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. in the Historic Business District downtown.

There will be vendors, educational speakers, live music, a place for children and a county-wide worship on Sunday at the Nottoway Middle School Auditorium.

Virginia State University President Dr. Makola Abdullah will give the keynote address at the event.

The small town of 3,500 had more than 3,000 people show up last year, and they expect an even larger crowd this year.

"People are so used to everything being one way or feeling that things need to be divided this celebration in this committee, we want to break that divide," said Chastiddy Bryant, the community development director for the town of Blackstone. "We want to bring everyone together and let them understand. We are one we are one community we are one town we are one county that we can all get along and celebrate all holidays together."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone