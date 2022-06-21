Blackstone hosting second annual Juneteenth celebration

BLACKSTONE, Va. — The small town of Blackstone will hold its second annual Juneteenth celebration this weekend.

The multi-day event kicks off Friday evening, but the big events will be held on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. in the Historic Business District downtown.

There will be vendors, educational speakers, live music, a place for children and a county-wide worship on Sunday at the Nottoway Middle School Auditorium.

Virginia State University President Dr. Makola Abdullah will give the keynote address at the event.

The small town of 3,500 had more than 3,000 people show up last year, and they expect an even larger crowd this year.

"People are so used to everything being one way or feeling that things need to be divided this celebration in this committee, we want to break that divide," said Chastiddy Bryant, the community development director for the town of Blackstone. "We want to bring everyone together and let them understand. We are one we are one community we are one town we are one county that we can all get along and celebrate all holidays together."