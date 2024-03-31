His wife was killed while out for a walk. He wants you to remember her heart: 'It's on me to tell her story'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Shaunda Bizzell's life was honored at a vigil on Saturday night in Chesterfield County.

Bizzell, 42, was killed last week when Chesterfield Police said a driver intentionally hit Bizzell and her husband as the couple walked around their Amherst neighborhood.

"I feel like if I don't tell my wife's story who will?" Derek Bizzell said. "I don't want people just to remember her as someone who was killed by a motor vehicle. I want them to know her heart, the way she loved the Lord, the way she loved her family, and it's been put on me to be able to tell her story. It's not easy, but it's something that I'm trying to do in order to honor her."

Daniel Anderson, 22, was arrested and charged with several felonies including second-degree murder. He is currently being held in jail.

Anderson's father spoke to CBS 6 after his son's arrest. He said that his son has a documented history of a developmental disability and that he had some sort of episode before the incident.

