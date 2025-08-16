How Virginia Beach is taking action on controversial T-shirt displays at oceanfront stores

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Council unanimously approved a resolution asking businesses to remove vulgar T-shirts from their storefronts at the Oceanfront.

The decision came during Tuesday's council meeting after visitors and residents expressed concerns about inappropriate merchandise being displayed publicly.

Jennifer Haren, who is vacationing in Virginia Beach with her family, noticed an increase in what she considers inappropriate T-shirts on display.

"We're trying to shop, and there you have the inappropriateness right out in the open," Haren said.

She observed changes in the atmosphere since her previous visit and emphasized the importance of maintaining a family-friendly environment.

"I understand they are trying to draw in the younger crowd, but this is a very family-friendly place to visit," Haren said. "That's why we came down, so I think there's a time and place for everything."

John Hood

The resolution aims to preserve the family-friendly atmosphere at the beach by encouraging businesses to remove graphic apparel from public view.

Avinash Basnet, who owns several T-Shirt Factory locations at the Oceanfront, shared his perspective on the issue.

"If I had heard from the customer that something was offensive, I would not even put it out there," Basnet said.

John Hood

Having operated at the Oceanfront since 2020, Basnet mentioned that customer complaints about the shirts have been minimal. However, he expressed willingness to comply with the city's requests.

"We are willing to follow the city laws and rules. If something is deemed offensive for the city, we'll just go ahead and remove them [from the window display]," he added.

Visitors like Haren hope these changes will improve future experiences at the popular destination.

"For sure, because this is a great place. It's a family place, and it's beautiful," she said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.