Dominion Energy Charity Classic tees off with over 180 local charities participating

RICHMOND, Va. — The Dominion Energy Charity Classic is teeing off this weekend at the Country Club of Virginia, bringing together golf and charitable giving through its signature Birdies for Charity program.

This year, over 180 local charities are participating in the fundraising initiative, which has given back millions of dollars to local organizations since it started about eight years ago.

I hit green at the Country Club of Virginia's James River course to see how much money could be raised for the participating charities ahead of the tournament.

"Birdies for Charity is our fundraising platform that operates in conjunction with our tournament the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and allows us to fulfill our charitable mission of giving back to the local community," Kaitlin Luccarelli with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic said. "We're so glad to partner with TowneBank in our eighth year to allow these charities to benefit from the 10% bonus that they can receive on funds generated."

Alec Schleicher with TowneBank emphasized the partnership's alignment with the bank's mission.

"TowneBank, our culture is all about serving others and enriching lives," Schleicher said. "We're excited to partner for our eighth consecutive year and really give back to the community here in Richmond and beyond."

The program remains open until the last day of the tournament, Sunday, October 19, and any donation given to one of the participating charities receives the 10% bonus.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic has given back over $14 million to local charities since the inception of the tournament and has benefited over 300 participating charities.

Luccarelli said they hope to generate over $2 million in donations to the region this year.



