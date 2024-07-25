Coast Guard finds missing Virginia man's belongings on catamaran

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Coast Guard found items on a catamaran that belong to a man who Chesapeake police have reported missing.

Chesapeake Police said 65-year-old Bill Wolf was last seen by his wife leaving their home in the 2000 block of Athens Court just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23.

Wolf left the house after having a mental illness episode, according to police.

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Virginia said crews found a catamaran adrift with no one on it Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. Officials said the catamaran was 3 nautical miles north of Little Creek Harbor.

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Virginia/Facebook

Wolf's cell phone and personal belongings with his name on it were found on the catamaran, Coast Guard officials said.

Chesapeake Police Department

Police said Wolf is 5 feet 8 inches tall and roughly 188 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was driving a silver 2008 Ford F-150 pickup with Virginia license plate IBDWOLF when he left home, officers said.

Anyone with information on Wolf's whereabouts is asked to call Chesapeake Police at 757-382-6161. You can also call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.