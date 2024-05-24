How a bike program is building student confidence in Richmond schools

RICHMOND, Va. -- Learning to ride a bike is a rite of passage for kids, but not every child has someone who can teach them.

At McClenny Elementary School in Richmond, they’re making learning fun, healthy, and safe.

"You see them go through a transformation of confidence," Jesse Cashin, a volunteer with the non-profit Fit 4 Kids, said.

They’re partnering with Richmond Public Schools for a bike safety program.

PE coach Marques Ruffin said he's happy for the help.

“They're excited about bikes. When they get to come and do it, it's so cool to see them do that in their own element and be with their peers and enjoying the process from start to finish," Ruffin said.

The hope is that these kids take all the safety lessons they're learning back to the neighborhoods where they live.

"Sometimes in a matter of days or in the course of a week we see kids go from not being able to ride at all to using pedals confidently," Cashin said.

Building that confidence through bike safety is Building Better Minds.

