Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hundreds pedal in Bike MS: Colonial Crossroad ride to raise money for research

Hundreds of cyclists took part in the Colonial Crossroads Bike MS event.
Posted at 11:00 PM, Jun 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-04 23:04:48-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Hundreds of cyclists set off on a 75-mile trek from Varina High School to Williamsburg Saturday for the annual Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads ride to raise money to help those who live with multiple sclerosis.

This year cyclists had the option to start their ride from from Henrico, Williamsburg or Smithfield. Some cyclists will spend the night in Williamsburg before setting off again Sunday to return to their respective start lines.

Anchors Bill Fitzgerald and Leland Pinder, along with WTVR CBS General Manager Stephen Hayes, and co-workers, friends and family members, worked hard to raise money to battle multiple sclerosis.

According to organizers, nearly 500 participants raised (at last check) nearly $591,500 for research that will hopefully change lives and end MS. The WTVR CBS 6 team raised more than $31,100 this year.

Bike MS is the largest fundraiser for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. There is still time to make a difference. Click here to make a donation.

Read more from Bill Fitzgerald on “Why we ride.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone