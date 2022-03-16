Watch
Big batch of solar energy projects approved in Virginia

Mario Tama/Getty Images/Mario Tama/Getty Images
Nearly a third of the Earth's electricity will come from renewables by 2024, according to the International Energy Agency.
Posted at 11:57 AM, Mar 16, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. — Dominion Energy has received regulatory approval in Virginia for a series of solar projects expected to generate enough power to light up 250,000 homes.

The State Corporation Commission approved the plan Tuesday. Dominion said the projects will result in a monthly rate increase of about $1.13 for the average residential customer.

Dominion estimates the projects will also generate more than $880 million in economic benefits across Virginia and support nearly 4,200 jobs.

Collectively, the projects will generate nearly 1,000 megawatts of electricity. For comparison sake, Dominion’s nuclear-powered North Anna station generates about 1,800 megawatts.

