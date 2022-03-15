Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bid underway to refloat cargo ship aground in Chesapeake Bay

Cargo Ship Aground
Julio Cortez/AP
The container ship Ever Forward, which ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay off the coast near Pasadena, Md., the night before, is seen Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Cargo Ship Aground
Posted at 10:18 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 22:18:23-04

BALTIMORE, Md. -- The U.S. Coast Guard said efforts are underway to refloat a 1,000-foot container vessel that ran aground in the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay. The Coast Guard said in a statement that the ship’s grounding was reported Sunday evening.

There were no reports of injuries, pollution or damage to the vessel. The ship is called the Ever Forward.

Officials say it isn’t obstructing traffic in a nearby navigational channel. But nearby ships are reducing their speed and taking other precautions.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the ship left the Port of Baltimore on Sunday and was headed for Norfolk, Virginia.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers