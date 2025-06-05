Power soccer team 'The Vipers' heads to national championship tournament

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — The Heritage Hall area of Fairfield Presbyterian Church in Cold Harbor gets a lot of use for a number of reasons. But a couple of times each week, it transforms into a makeshift soccer pitch where some of the most competitive athletes you'll ever meet gather to practice their skills.

This power soccer team, known as the Vipers, was formed by head coach Jessie Oliff, who like many of her players, has been competing for over a decade.

"I've always been uber competitive, and really wanted to get to a place where we're going to tournaments and we're trying to kick your butt every time we play you," said Matthew Shapiro, one of the team's forwards.

Jack Ridolphi also found his competitive edge playing for the Vipers.

"I was with the rec league for a long time, but I wanted to [show] my competitiveness, so I joined this team, and yeah, the rest is history," he said.

WTVR Jack Ridolphi

For Coach Oliff, power soccer provided a way to reconnect with her competitive spirit.

"I felt like ... I could actually get myself and be myself on the court again and just play and feel like I could actually teach that to other people," Oliff said. "And it's the number one sport that allows all electric wheelchairs to actually be in the sport."

WTVR Jessie Oliff

The Vipers are preparing for their national tournament in Indiana, where they'll face more than 50 teams from across the country.

Oliff maintains a balance between encouragement and correction, never allowing perceived handicaps get in the way.

"No one's going to have like, oh, pampered because they have their disability. Because we all have a disability. I mean, some of my players have a speaking disability, but guess what? I'm going to learn how to understand them, and we're going to communicate," Oliff said.

"I've coached able-bodied sports, and I've coached disabled sports, and I literally have never had a problem with disabled sports. They're just like, 'oh, I messed up. Great, let's do it again.' But able-bodied sport, they have excuses," she said.

Ridolphi said he's always learning something new about soccer from their coach.

"She's like a hard on you kind of mother, but she always makes sure you're learning, but also being very supportive," he said.

WTVR

The relationship between coach and players is mutually beneficial.

"I have a lot of trauma in my life from, you know, PTSD and TVI and stuff like that, and I know that they give me a center and a grounding that I couldn't ask for anything else better in my life, and being a coach, and having this team makes me whole," she said.

"It also just lets us have this kind of, quote, unquote, normal sports experience, you know, with practice, and you kind of forget about your disability for a little bit," Ridolphi said.

Tyler Cole sees the impact playing for the team has on his son, Landon.

"I don't know if it melts away as much for me. I think it does for them, and that's part of what I get to enjoy, is seeing him not have to think about anything like that, you know? He's just out there. It's all second nature to him. When they're out there, they're just out there having a good time playing just like you or I would be when we're playing soccer," he said.

The team has evolved into a supportive community beyond the sport itself.

"It's a huge blessing. Yeah, it's unreal. And it feels the same way when you watch any of the other kids that are playing too, just knowing that they have this opportunity," Cole said.

Coach Oliff's connection with her players runs deep. "I feel like more like encouraging them, like, 'Hey, you did great. But do this and then like, I love you.' You know, I really think the word 'I love you' really means a lot. Because when I say it, I really mean it, because I love every single person on my team," she said.

The Vipers will compete in their national championships in Fort Wayne, Indiana later in June. The specialized equipment required for the sport is costly—each wheelchair costs $25,000—but Coach Jessie works to ensure anyone who wants to play can participate.

The team has established a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with expenses.



