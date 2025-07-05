6 homeless after 3 Prince George mobile homes damaged in fire on Fourth of July

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Six people are without a place to live after three mobile homes were damaged by fire late Friday in Prince George County.

Officials with Prince George County Fire and EMS said crews received a 911 call about a fire at Bexley Mobile Home Park just before midnight.

When firefighters arrived, they found an unoccupied mobile home "fully involved," an adjacent mobile home with "heavy fire" and a third mobile home with fire spreading.

"Crews made entry on the exposure trailer and extinguished the fire within 15 minutes," officials posted.

Fire hydrants in the area were not working, so tanker trucks were used, firefighters said.

Five cats and one dog died in the blaze.

Officials said the Red Cross is assisting the six people displaced by the fire.

Firefighters thanked Prince George Police, the Red Cross, Fort Lee Fire & Emergency Services, Dominion Energy and Prince George County Animal Services for their help at the scene.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

WTVR CBS previously reported that fire hydrants in the mobile home park were not working properly in October 2022.

Former Prince George County Fire Chief Paul Beamon said at the time that the hydrants "have a known history of not working or having low water pressure."

The fire hydrants inside the park are not part of the county's water system.

"The location of the home, residents in a privately-owned mobile home park and within that is privately-owned hydrants that the county does not maintain," Beamon said in 2022.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

