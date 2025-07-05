PHOTOS: Fire damages 3 mobile homes at Bexley Mobile Home Park in Prince George
Six people are without a place to live after three mobile homes were damaged by fire late Friday in Prince George County.
Fourth of July fire damages three mobile homes at Bexley Mobile Home ParkPhoto by: Prince George County Fire and EMS Fourth of July fire damages three mobile homes at Bexley Mobile Home ParkPhoto by: Prince George County Fire and EMS Fourth of July fire damages three mobile homes at Bexley Mobile Home ParkPhoto by: Prince George County Fire and EMS Fourth of July fire damages three mobile homes at Bexley Mobile Home ParkPhoto by: Prince George County Fire and EMS Fourth of July fire damages three mobile homes at Bexley Mobile Home ParkPhoto by: Prince George County Fire and EMS Fourth of July fire damages three mobile homes at Bexley Mobile Home ParkPhoto by: Prince George County Fire and EMS Fourth of July fire damages three mobile homes at Bexley Mobile Home ParkPhoto by: Prince George County Fire and EMS Fourth of July fire damages three mobile homes at Bexley Mobile Home ParkPhoto by: Prince George County Fire and EMS