79-year-old woman killed in Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The victim of a fatal house fire in Chesterfield County on Sunday has been identified as Betty Kouri Hicks, 79.

Firefighters were called to a house fire in the 4200 block of Richwine Road just before 12:30 p.m., Chesterfield Fire and EMS officials said.

First responders attempted to rescue Hicks from inside the home. She sadly died from injuries, according to the fire marshal.

Two police officers and one firefighter also suffered non-life-threatening injuries while trying to save her.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be smoking near oxygen equipment.

According to her obituary, Hicks had a long career as a payroll specialist and enjoyed collecting unique items and spending time with her family.

"Her greatest treasures were her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her animals," the obituary reads.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at R.W. Baker and Co. Funeral Home and Crematory (5685 Lee Farm Lane).

