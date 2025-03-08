Woman killed in Chesterfield house fire; 2 officers, 1 firefighter injured

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A woman was killed in a house fire that injured two police officers and a firefighter in Chesterfield County on Saturday, according to authorities.

Firefighters were called to a house fire in the 4200 block of Richwine Road just before 12:30 p.m., Chesterfield Fire and EMS officials said.

SCENE VIDEO: Woman killed in Richwine Road house fire in Chesterfield

The first firefighters on the scene reported that flames were coming from the front side of the one-story brick home.

Officials said a woman, whose name is being withheld pending positive identification by the medical examiner's office, died in the blaze.

Two police officers and one firefighter suffered fire-related injuries, according to officials. They were taken to area hospitals with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews were able to mark the fire under control in 40 minutes, officials said.

The Chesterfield Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

