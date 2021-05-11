Deadly shooting in Henrico neighborhood under investigation

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- One person was killed in a Tuesday morning shooting at an apartment complex on Beth Road, near Staples Mill Road, in Henrico County.

Police have not yet released the name of the deceased and detectives are on scene investigating.

There has been no indication yet of an arrest.

Tuesday morning's fatal shooting took place about a third of a mile away from a Monday morning shooting on Sprenkle Lane.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the shooting on Monday was a domestic dispute between two females.

Police have not indicated whether they believed the shootings were related.

Anyone with information about Tuesday's shooting was asked to call Detective Noah at 804-501-5581.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.