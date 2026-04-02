141 companies honored at 2026 Best Places to Work in Virginia awards in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 140 companies from across the Commonwealth were recognized Tuesday night for prioritizing workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership at the 16th annual Best Places to Work in Virginia awards.

The "rock and roll" themed celebration, held at the Hilton Richmond Hotel & Spa in Short Pump, brought together business leaders, HR professionals, and employees to honor 141 standout organizations. The event was hosted by Virginia Business and Best Companies Group, with CBS 6 anchor GeNienne Samuels serving as one of the emcees.

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The rankings are based on a comprehensive evaluation process that begins months in advance. Best Companies Group surveys employees directly — gathering feedback on key areas such as communication, professional development opportunities, leadership trust, and workplace culture. In addition, employers complete an in-depth questionnaire detailing their benefits, policies, and workplace practices.

Together, the two components generate millions of data points, offering a detailed picture of what makes a company a truly exceptional place to work.

Organizers say this year’s data revealed several notable trends across Virginia’s top workplaces.

Employees at recognized companies were 22% more positive about generous sick leave policies compared to workers at non-recognized organizations. Trust in leadership also stood out, with 91% of employees at Best Places to Work saying senior leaders act in alignment with company values — significantly higher than the 71% reported elsewhere.

Purpose-driven work continues to be a defining factor. More than 90% of employees at honored companies said their jobs provide a sense of meaning and connection to something larger than themselves.

Training and development also proved critical. At least 86% of employees at these companies said they feel supported by training programs that set them up for success, compared to just 67% at other organizations.

Organizers also took time during the event to recognize the “HR heroes” behind the scenes — those responsible for creating and sustaining positive workplace environments every day.

The highest honors were awarded across three categories. Troika Solutions, LLC was named the number one small company. Sriven Technologies, LLC earned the top spot among medium-sized companies. Patriot Group International, Inc. was recognized as the number one large company in Virginia.

A full list of the 2026 Best Places to Work in Virginia winners can be found at virginiabusiness.com/16th-annual-best-places-to-work

As the evening wrapped, one message stood out: when companies invest in their people, the impact reaches far beyond the workplace — strengthening teams, communities, and the future of work across Virginia.



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