ESPN names VSU best Division II HBCU marching band in country

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Virginia State University announced Tuesday that its marching band, the Trojan Explosion Marching Band, was named the best Division II HBCU band in the country.

The Trojan Explosion will compete on December 15 for Band of the Year against Florida Memorial in ESPN's first HBCU Band of The Year competition in Atlanta.

“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized as one of the best HBCU bands in the country,” VSU Director of Marching and Pep Bands, Dr. Taylor Whitehead said. “The band has worked incredibly hard and has had some amazing performances over the past year."

The bands were voted on in multiple categories, including auxiliaries, drum majors, musicality, percussion, and drill/marching/maneuvering.

At certain points, VSU ranked first in the country in the drum majors, auxiliary, and percussion categories.

You can watch VSU compete in the HBCU Band of the Year competition on December 15 at 6 p.m. on ESPN3 and ESPN Plus.

