Missing senior driving green Toyota is former pilot who may be headed to airports, deputies say

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. -- State police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing 77-year-old Lynchburg man with dementia last seen Tuesday evening.

Bernard Thomas is a former pilot and may headed to airports to view planes, according to deputies with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas, who was last seen leaving the Thomas Jefferson Road area of Bedford County Tuesday around 5 p.m., is driving a 1998 green Toyota Avalon with Virginia plates VND-4275.

"[He] not usually drive at night and takes medication for dementia, cholesterol and blood pressure," officials said. "These medications have not been taken since Monday."

Thomas is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 181 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair. .

He was wearing the purple and black sweater in this picture with gray pants, a ball cap and a brown corduroy jacket with white wool around the neck and interior of the jacket, deputies said.

Anyone with any information or who may have seen Thomas is urged to call the Bedford Communications Center at 540-586-7827.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

