Teenage driver killed in Hanover County crash

Posted at 11:46 AM, Dec 12, 2023
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — An 18-year-old Woodford, Virginia driver was killed in a Sunday night crash, according to the Hanover Sheriff's Office.

"On Sunday, December 10, 2023, at approximately 10:31 p.m., deputies responded to the 13000 block of Hanover Courthouse Road near Depot Road for a single-vehicle accident," an email from a sheriff's office spokesperson read. "The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2021 Chevrolet sedan was traveling south when it struck a large tree limb in the roadway. The driver then lost control and the vehicle exited the roadway to the right, striking a tree."

Investigators identified the driver as 18-year-old Berend High.

"Investigators are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that led to this crash," the email continued.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

