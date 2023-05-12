Benefit carries on legacy of ‘hilarious’ Virginia girl remembered as ‘heart of the family’

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- A Mechanicsville family who lost their child to an infection while battling cancer is continuing to give back as a testament to her memory.

Chrissy Francesca remembers her 11-year-old daughter, Bella, as hilarious, quick-witted and very giving.

Jake Francesca said his twin sister known as Sweet Bella was "always nice giving, loving, caring."

"She was everything," he said. "I told her to climb at hers and come into mine. And then when she got into mine, I yelled and told my mom that she got out of her crib."

Chrissy Francesca said her daughter made a big impact in a short time.

"I don't care if you were two or your 102 -- she just had a general love for people," Chrissy Francesca recalled.

While in remission for leukemia, the treatment weakened her immune system, and the 11-year-old died of an infection last August.

"I laugh every day and I cry every day," Chrissy Francesca said. "There are days I beg her to take me with her. I just want to hear her voice -- say she's OK."

The family home is now covered in mementos to her life. Some from family, others from friends and supporters who followed along with Bella's journey on Facebook.

"I've said this a million times, I'm grateful that I can still feel grateful, right?" Chrissy Francesca said.

But even with Bella's passing, her family is continuing to carry on her defining characteristic: giving back.

"She just always giving to the next person. I mean, her -- that's how her mind works like 24/7," Chrissy Francesca said.

The family has taken part in several cancer fundraisers in her name since.

This Saturday the Francescas are hosting A Gift for Bella with all proceeds going to support the family of Kennedy Keane. The 9-year-old who was diagnosed with the same cancer as Bella passed the two-year mark of her diagnosis Thursday.

"I'm so proud of her," Chrissy Francesca said. "We wanted to help them whether they use it for medical bills, Disney whatever they wanted to do. We wanted to give back."

And while this may be the first, Chrissy said it will not be their last.

"We just tried to continue on with random acts of kindness and Bella's honor and we are thinking forward in more fundraisers but we're just we're just getting started," Chrissy Francesca said.

The event is Saturday, May 13 from 12-3 p.m. at the Milestone Club House.

