GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- The combined campus of boys-only Benedictine College Preparatory and girls-only Saint Gertrude High School in Goochland can now take some new pupils after a county approval. At its Aug. 5 meeting, the Goochland County Board of Supervisors approved Benedictine Society of Virginia’s conditional use permit application to increase occupancy on its 50-acre campus at 12829 River Road. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Goochland approves Benedictine expansion, middle school school plans discussed
