NBA legend Ben Wallace sells Richmond basketball gym. What's next for Big Ben’s Home Court?

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio and Richmond BizSense
Ben Wallace acknowledges the crowd at mid court during halftime of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 28, 2017 (left); Big Ben’s Home Court (right)
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- An NBA legend has sold his longtime local gym. Ben Wallace’s shuttered indoor basketball facility at 2206 Westwood Ave., known as Big Ben’s Home Court, sold earlier this month for $3.5 million. It was bought by an affiliate of Doswell Operating Group, the parent company of local HVAC firm Woodfin. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

