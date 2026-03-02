RICHMOND, Va. -- An NBA legend has sold his longtime local gym. Ben Wallace’s shuttered indoor basketball facility at 2206 Westwood Ave., known as Big Ben’s Home Court, sold earlier this month for $3.5 million. It was bought by an affiliate of Doswell Operating Group, the parent company of local HVAC firm Woodfin. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
NBA legend Ben Wallace sells Richmond basketball gym. What's next for Big Ben’s Home Court?
