How this Virginia swimmer beat the odds after life-altering heart surgery: 'I wanted to make it out alive'

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Northern Virginia native Ben Pastva joined the Randolph Macon College swim team in 2020.

He went on to shatter the school's freestyle sprint record in his junior year, but one year before, he nearly retired from the sport.

Pastva noticed that while everyone was getting faster, he was getting slower. He said he began to experience stomach pain and visited a doctor, believing he had a case of appendicitis.

However, during a quick scan of his abdomen, the doctor saw signs that his heart wasn’t functioning correctly. He was rushed to VCU Health.

“I was sweating profusely, but my body was cold, so you could tell there was something wrong," Pastva said.

WTVR Ben Patsva

He later went into cardiac arrest.

Doctors were able to resuscitate him and he was diagnosed with a weakened and enlarged heart.

"I just wanted to make it out alive," Pastva said.

His heart was so weak doctors had to put him on a machine, taking over his heart and lung function.

One of his surgeons, Dr. Quader, said a lot of things went through his mind when he saw Pastva.

“All the signs were showing and pointing to the direction that his heart is just not pumping enough. He needs much more than what he's getting right now, with his own heart," Quader said.

WTVR Dr. Quader

Pastva said during that time he was constantly staring at the ceiling. He said he became depressed and started thinking he wouldn't be able to get out of his situation.

Dr. Quader told Pastva he would need a heart transplant to survive. Two weeks later he came off the national heart transplant list and underwent the hours-long surgery at VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center.

Ben Patsva

Beating the odds, his doctors said the surgery had been a success.

“I could see the relief in his parent's eyes, and I don't forget those things," Quader said.

Just nine days later Pastva regained his post-transplant strength Dr. Quader sent him home with one message:

“I believe that a young person should have unlimited possibilities in front of them. Nothing should stop them from thinking that, you know, 'I can't do this,'" he said.

In just two months, Pastva could be spotted swimming laps in the pool.

WTVR Dr. Quader and Ben reunite

While wasn’t able to compete, his teammates made the upcoming swim season a nod to his strength: "Swimming with heart."

The love shown by those around him propelled him to set that school record two and half years post-transplant surgery,

One month after his record-winning race, Dr. Quader and Ben reunited. Quader said Pastva's progress was beautiful.

"If it wasn't for him I probably wouldn't be here talking today," Pastva said.

Dr. Quader didn’t just give Pastva a new heart, he gave him hope. That even with a new heart he can still go the distance in the pool - and in life.

"He is making the most of what he has gotten, he's an example of what somebody could do with a second chance at life," Quader said.

