Young person killed, 2 women injured in shooting at Richmond apartments

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a young person dead and two women wounded at an apartment complex on Richmond's Southside Saturday night.

Officers were called to the Belt Atlantic Apartments in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike just after 10:10 p.m., according to Capt. Frank Scarpa with Richmond Police.

SCENE VIDEO: 1 killed, 2 injured at Belt Atlantic Apartments

When police arrived, they found three victims. One person died of their injuries at the scene while while two women were taken to an area hospital, Scarpa said.

The victim who died is a juvenile boy, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Those sources said one of the women has life-threatening injuries.

"Major Crimes is investigating," Scarpa said.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.