Wife mourning loss of high school sweetheart killed in Belt Atlantic shooting: 'He was my hero'

RICHMOND, Va. -- One Richmond family is mourning the loss of a father of four who was killed in a shooting over the weekend.

The 31-year-old father was killed after an argument at the Belt Atlantic apartments on early Saturday morning.

Rashard Lewis' wife said the sound of gunfire haunted her all weekend.

"He was an amazing husband. He was my hero. He was my protector. 15 years of this and he gave me everything in the world. He made me a wife, he made me a mother," Vonna, Rashard's wife, said.

Vonna was with him at the apartments when the guns were pulled. She ran, hunkering down and hiding between bushes, only to hear the shots that would kill her high school sweetheart.

When police walked Lewis towards her husband, she said she heard the most despicable thing come from a woman's mouth who was standing over Rashard.

"I went back there and heard a girl say 'b**** die'," Vonna said.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that detectives have evidence and a few good leads in this case due to brazen boasting on social media. Vonna said that it's hard not to hear that woman's voice.

It angers her even more as she tries to console her two-year-old, the youngest of Rashard's four kids.

"People that knew him, they know, they knew who Rashard is. They know he was a good person, would give you the shirt off his back, he's just genuine," Vonna said.

There haven't been ant arrests made in this case yet.

Vonna said that Rashard's work has stepped up to help with funeral costs and to buy necessities for their kids as they start the school year under these tragic circumstances.