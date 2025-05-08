Bella Francesca died of an infection after beating leukemia. Now, her family helps other kids fighting cancer.

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — The Francesca family lost their beloved Bella at age 11 to an infection after she fought and beat leukemia.

They turned their pain into purpose and are now helping other families with kids fighting cancer through their annual "A Gift for Bella Day" fundraiser.

"She made everyone feel special. Like everyone mattered," Bella's mom, Chrissy Francesca, told CBS 6. "We've just tried to continue her kindness throughout the year, and especially with Bella Day."

The event, now in its third year, raises money for another family with a child fighting a disease.

This year, proceeds will support the family of 2-year-old Waylon who has been battling brain cancer.

"It's not as easy as just picking a family, because obviously it's a reminder Bella's not here, but, for one, it's me feeling the pain the family is going through," Chrissy said.

Francesca estimates they've collected nearly $100,000 in money and gifts since starting the effort, with it growing bigger each year. The growth is made possible in part because of the international community Bella garnered when she documented her cancer journey in a Facebook group.

Chrissy says she still hears from members inspired by Bella's focus on others during that time.

"It hasn't been a day where I don't get something, 'I did this act of kindness in Bella's name,' and that's been pretty amazing, too," Chrissy said.

With another Bella Day on the horizon, while Chrissy looks to make sure every person is a person who feels special, just like Bella did, she says the feeling she gets back from them is what keeps her going.

"Honestly, the heart that I feel like I got ripped out, it makes me smile when I see people come across the grass. I don't know if people realize how grateful I am for that, to see them show up every year," she said.

A Gift for Bella Day is happening Saturday in Mechanicsville at the Milestone Field and Clubhouse and runs from noon to 3 p.m., rain or shine.

