Hair theft ends in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- A woman shot an employee at Beautifull, a hair supply store on Hull Street Road in South Richmond on Friday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The employee was shot in the leg and the extent of his injuries is not yet known.

The employee followed the woman out of the store after she allegedly shoplifted around $50 worth of hair, according to Crime Insider sources.

The woman left the area before police arrived, however, investigators are working with security camera video to help identify the shooter.

The store is located at 5512 Hull Street Road, near Warwick Road, in a building that once housed the Skateland of Richmond rollerskating rink.

There have been 784 incidents of shoplifting in Richmond so far in 2022, according to Richmond Police records last updated on September 18, 2022. That number is 14% higher than the same time span in 2021. There have been 235 aggravated assaults during which a gun was used. That number is up 13% when compared to 2021.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5100.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.