Chesterfield woman arrested after hair theft ends in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Chesterfield woman accused of shooting a worker at a hair supply store on Richmond's Southside Friday morning has been arrested.

Twenty-four-year-old Keniyah Vaughn was charged with Attempted Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

Richmond Police Keniyah Vaughn





An employee at Beautifull, a hair supply store on Hull Street Road in South Richmond, was shot just around 11:05 a.m. Friday, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The employee followed the woman out of the store after she allegedly shoplifted around $50 worth of hair, according to Crime Insider sources.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Crime Insider sources told Burkett the man was shot in the leg.

The victim was taken an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

WTVR

The store is located at 5512 Hull Street Road, near Warwick Road, in a building that once housed the Skateland of Richmond rollerskating rink.

There have been 784 incidents of shoplifting in Richmond so far in 2022, according to Richmond Police records last updated on September 18, 2022. That number is 14% higher than the same time span in 2021. There have been 235 aggravated assaults during which a gun was used. That number is up 13% when compared to 2021.

Police said their investigation into the incident is "ongoing."

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective S. Jones at 804-646-5329 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.