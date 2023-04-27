Man critically injured in shooting at West End apartments

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Henrico County Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 8700 block of Beacontree Lane for the report of a shooting just after 8:55 p.m.

Officials said a man was taken to an area hospital life-threatening injuries.

"Police are on the scene investigating," officials said.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.