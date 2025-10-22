Armed man threatening police shuts down stretch of Beach Road in Chesterfield, Crime Insider sources say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An armed man threatening police has shut down a stretch of Beach Road in Chesterfield, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Emergency crews are currently responding to the 7500 block of Beach Road, not far from the new roundabout at the intersection with Nash Road.

A photo shared with CBS 6 shows the large police presence in the area.

WTVR

Drivers should find alternate routes at this time.

This is a developing story, and we are working to learn more. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

