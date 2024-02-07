Musical duo using band to teach valuable lessons: 'It teaches you life skills'

Henrico, VA – The Highland Springs High School Director of Bands, Davon Yonkers, is teaching valuable lessons.

"Band not only teaches you music”, says Yonkers, “it teaches life skills."

Yonkers will tell you that a marching band is like a family.

Maybe that’s what attracted him to another musician some time ago.

"When we first met, we didn't think we were going to be together.”

Teaching music is a family affair. He met his wife Danielle Yonkers at Norfolk State University.

Now, she teaches music at Elko Middle School.

"It's fun and I enjoy it”, says Mrs. Yonkers. “Just to see the growth. And that's why I chose middle school because the growth in middle school they get is so much. And then I send them over to the high school."

"It's kind of exciting knowing that my wife is now feeding my band program and my students here at Highland Springs”, says Mr. Yonkers.

There's no question the collaboration is turning out great musicians.

The Springers Marching Band consistently wins recognition.

But it starts early. Mrs. Yonkers says it’s a mom vibe building a band family before turning them over to dad.

"A sense of family. I treat my classes like they're my own. Like I birthed them myself. And I tell them band is a family."

Building a musical family... is Building Better Minds.

