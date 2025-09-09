Man charged in connection to shooting death of 64-year-old Richmond woman, police announce

RICHMOND, Va. — Just over two months after a woman was shot and killed in a South Richmond home, police have announced charges against her accused killer.

Jayarie Baskerville-Griffin, 23, of Richmond, is charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the death of Teresa Jackson, 64, of Richmond.

Jackson was shot and killed on Tuesday, July 8. Officers were called to the 1600 block of Rosecrest Avenue for a welfare check and found Jackson down and unresponsive.

"She had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene," police said.

Baskerville-Griffin has been in custody since Aug. 7, according to Richmond police, and has now been indicted by a grand jury.

Anyone with more information about the investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at 804-646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or by using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

