Richmond radio host draws on personal experience to raise awareness about foster care

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond radio host is using his platform to raise awareness about foster care, drawing from his own experience in the system to help other children in need.

Barry Farmer, who hosts the Barry Farmer Morning Show alongside Sharon Lizzy on K101.2 POP, has been sharing his voice across the airwaves since 2019. The Richmond native uses his show to connect with listeners through laughter, hot topics and personal stories, but foster care is one subject particularly close to his heart.

Having gone through the foster care system as a child and ultimately being raised by his grandmother, Farmer was moved to provide that same safe space for other children. At just 22 years old, he began fostering and eventually adopted three boys.

"When I adopted my oldest son, he had a question on the ride home from the courthouse, am I going to have a brother? And like, bro, I just adopted you like an hour ago," Farmer said. "I understand what you're going through. That's probably why this is the perfect fit."

Farmer shares stories of how the community cares for its children on his show, hoping to inspire other adults to do the same.

"There was a quote I heard once that said every child is one adult away from being a success. And I believe that I'm just trying to be a resource and a help," he said.

For a full week starting October 20, the Barry Farmer Morning Show is discussing foster care, raising awareness around the system and the impact that comes from being part of it.

"Offer them a job or some apprenticeships or things like that. All of that helps you don't really have to foster or adopt. You could just be that mentor," he said. "Even if you become a respite parent, which is kind of like babysitting and giving the other foster parents a break."

Farmer hopes the information shared will inform more people on all the ways they can help children in need.

"This is about getting people more involved. Because there's always going to be a need for foster parents," he said.

To close this campaign week off, the Barry Farmer Morning Show is hosting a Trunk or Treat event Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. at 11301 Business Center Drive in Chesterfield. The event will have candy as well as resources on fostering and adopting.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.