Bark in the Park's returns to Short Pump Park raises funds for 'difficult medical cases'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Bark in the Park returned to Short Pump Park on Saturday with a 2K dog walk, parade, inflatables and a host of vendors offering a variety of goods and services.

The free event, which had been paused since 2016, is put on by the Henrico Humane Society, a non-profit rescue organization.

Melissa Golden, Henrico Humane Society's volunteer manager, said the event's return comes as the group is seeing fewer foster volunteers along with an increased demand.

"And there are some animals that come to us that have been abused or neglected and require more help more medical attention, sometimes extensive training," Golden explained. "And those things can be really expensive. And our adoption fee doesn't even come close to covering those expenses. So we need to have fundraisers, in addition to donations to help us cover those higher cost animals so that we can rescue them out of shelters."

CBS 6 reporter and anchor Greg McQuade returned as the event's emcee.

Click here to learn more about the Henrico Humane Society,find out how you can volunteer or to make a donation.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.