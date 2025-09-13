Henrico Humane Society's Bark in the Park is TODAY at Crump Park

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- This year's Henrico Humane Society's Bark in the Park will kick off on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Crump Park.

The event benefiting the nonprofit rescue organization will feature a 2K dog walk, parade, inflatables and a host of vendors offering a variety of goods and services.

While admission and parking are free, the group raises money through the dog walk. There is a $15 preregistration fee for adults or $20 at the event. Kids 6-12 are $5 and children under 6 and dogs are free.

Award-winning CBS 6 reporter and anchor Greg McQuade will return as this year's emcee.

Click here to register for the event. Click here to learn more about the Henrico Humane Society, find out how you can volunteer or to make a donation.

