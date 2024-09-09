Police ID woman killed while walking near her Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police have identified the woman killed crossing Route 1 in Chesterfield County on Sunday evening as Barbara J. Royster.

Royster, 68, of Alfalfa Lane, was killed about half a mile from her home.

"At about 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 8, police responded to a reported crash in which a 2001 Nissan Altima struck a pedestrian who was crossing Route 1," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Barbara J. Royster was pronounced dead at the scene."

The driver who struck Royster remained on scene and the crash remains under investigation.

The Route 1 crash was one of two fatal crashes on Sunday involving someone crossing a road.

A 15-year-old boy was killed crossing Staples Mill Road at about 8:06 p.m. on Sunday, according to Henrico Police.

Watch: What these pedestrians want to see after teen killed crossing Staples Mill Road

What these pedestrians want to seen after teen killed crossing Staples Mill Road

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Did you know Ms. Royster? Email memories and photos to the CBS 6 Newsroom.