Chesterfield police arrest suspect in May bank robbery

Posted at 3:30 PM, Jun 14, 2024

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A suspect in the robbery of a Truist bank branch has been arrested, Chesterfield police announced Friday.

40-year-old Rondell E. Davis of Prince George was arrested Thursday after a warrant for his arrest was issued.

On May 21, police say the suspect passed a Truist employee a note, demanding money, while also claiming to have a weapon. After he received the money, he ran away.

Truist Robbery Suspect Photo 1.jpg
Suspect during robbery

The suspect wore a UPS uniform at the time of the robbery.

Davis is charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He is currently held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

