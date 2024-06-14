Chesterfield police arrest suspect in May bank robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A suspect in the robbery of a Truist bank branch has been arrested, Chesterfield police announced Friday.

40-year-old Rondell E. Davis of Prince George was arrested Thursday after a warrant for his arrest was issued.

On May 21, police say the suspect passed a Truist employee a note, demanding money, while also claiming to have a weapon. After he received the money, he ran away.

WTVR Suspect during robbery

The suspect wore a UPS uniform at the time of the robbery.

Davis is charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He is currently held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!