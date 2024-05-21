Chesterfield police searching for suspect in bank robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a bank Tuesday morning.
Police say a Truist bank branch at 11010 Hull Street Road was robbed at 11:40 a.m.
The suspect, a Black man, about 6 feet 1 inches tall, was wearing a UPS hat, UPS polo shirt, tan pants, tan boots, a mask, and black sunglasses at the time of the robbery.
He also wore a jacket draped over his arm.
According to police, the suspect passed a note to a bank employee demanding money. They say he also claimed to have a weapon. After he received the money, he ran away from the bank.
If you have any information about this robbery, Chesterfield police ask you to call the department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.
SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!
EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews